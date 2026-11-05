Loyalty to Resistance Bloc Demands Authorities Stop Being Stubborn to Preserve What Remains of Lebanon’s Unity and Dignity



Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc held its regular meeting today, Thursday, November 5, 2026, with the attendance and participation of all its members. After deliberating on the latest political developments in Lebanon and the region, the bloc issued the following statement:

Observers of the US elections did not need much effort to realize the negative impact of the aggressive war against Iran—and the cover and support provided for the Zionist genocide against the Palestinian people in Gaza—on the results, which stripped the Republican Party and the Trump administration of their majorities in both the Senate and the House of Representatives.

Although it is incorrect to pin high hopes on the differences between Democrats and Republicans, whose policies vary only in performance, mechanisms, and perhaps the prioritization of a scale of objectives—while agreeing on the necessity of achieving the same strategic and fixed goals centered around maintaining the leading position of the US administration, strengthening its decisive role in the world, delineating and protecting spheres of influence and hegemony, and utilizing proxy roles in various countries around the world, especially the role of the Zionist entity that has usurped Palestine and threatens the security of the Arab and Islamic worlds—it is certain that American voters in this cycle voted against the costly and failed war against Iran, and against the terrorist image that exposed US policy and the role of its administration in supporting and covering up the brutal Zionist genocide of Gaza and its people.

Consequently, after the shift in majorities in the Senate and House of Representatives, we should not expect the US administration to comply with international law, respect the wills of free peoples and the sovereignty of states across continents, halt its support and protection for the Zionist entity that usurped Palestine, or abandon its intervention in the affairs of states and their authorities. The utmost that can be expected is a change in the methods and tools of hegemony, pressure, deception, and cunning to achieve the exact same strategic goals that provide further expansion of American control and influence globally.

While mediations and the exchange of messages between Washington and Tehran have been intensified, the race between war and a settlement remains the dominant feature amid ongoing US military threats and build-ups. Meanwhile, Lebanon is not spared from Zionist threats regarding the possibility of the Zionist enemy expanding the scope of its aggression within Lebanon.

During its meeting, the Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc discussed all these international and regional developments, in addition to a set of parliamentary and local affairs, and affirmed the following positions:

First: While the Zionist enemy continues its described criminality through destruction, burning, and demolition of villages and properties in southern Lebanon, and threatens to expand its aggression inside Lebanese territory to annex new areas to its occupation zone, and while threats of escalating war, strikes, and assassinations against the resistance and its leaders are on the rise, all of this is taking place while the authorities continue their indifferent, cold performance and catastrophic behavior in insisting on pursuing direct negotiations regarding the details of the ominous framework clauses—which has proven to everyone that it has brought nothing to Lebanon but catastrophes and further ruin and destruction.

The Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc renews its call for the authorities to reconsider their calculations and conduct a precise assessment of their negotiation option and the serious losses and repercussions it has brought upon Lebanon, and demands that they stop being stubborn to preserve what remains of national unity and national dignity.

Second: The bloc addressed the report by the Special Adviser of the United Nations Secretary-General on the Prevention of Genocide, Mr. Bani Chaloca, entitled: “The Risk of Ethnic Cleansing of Shiites in Southern Lebanon: An Early Warning,” which classifies Israeli practices in southern Lebanon as amounting to the crime of ethnic cleansing.

The Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc believes that the Lebanese government, its ministries, and concerned agencies must act on the widest international scale and resolutely pursue these systematic Zionist violations until public opinion recognizes the Zionist brutality from which Lebanon and the region generally suffer, so that appropriate action can be taken at the proper time.

Third: Regarding the Dahr al-Bidar car incident, the bloc emphasizes the necessity of halting mutual accusations and media bickering and making way for wise national remedies. It expresses its denunciation and condemnation of all political positions that disavowed the sacred right of the Lebanese to defend their homeland and resist the enemy, bypassing the logic of the constitution and national legal constants. The bloc also commends the objective positions that dealt with this issue in a responsible national spirit.

Fourth: The bloc notes with deep regret the shameful outburst of hate speech and the unprecedented decline in inflammatory rhetoric that has begun to target concepts and sanctities shared by wide segments of the Lebanese population, promoted by various television channels, media outlets, and platforms. The bloc expresses suspicious astonishment at the absence of official responsible media authorities—particularly the Ministry of Information—from confronting this abhorrent and dangerous inflammatory trend that now threatens stability, stirs up abhorrent sectarian strife, and deeply harms the safety of the national fabric and its positive interaction.

Fifth: In light of the ongoing and unprecedented deterioration in electricity supply, which has reached the point of threatening a blackout at one of the country’s most vital facilities and the gateway of its capital, Beirut—namely Rafic Hariri International Airport—the bloc expresses its condemnation of the irresponsible handling and complete abandonment by the competent ministry of its simplest duties in this context. This scandalous behavior reflects a clear failure where disclaiming responsibility and shifting blame onto others is of no use.

Sixth: The bloc affirms its full solidarity with the Islamic Republic of Iran—its Supreme Leader, its people, and its state—and renews its strong condemnation of the aggressive American behavior against it. It views the courageous, steadfast, and wise positions of the Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, as a compass guiding all the peoples, governments, and free and honorable groups of the region wherever they may be, toward the method that should be adopted in confronting and resisting the symbols of evil and tyranny in the world, foremost among them the United States of America and the Zionist entity.

Source: Al-Manar English Website