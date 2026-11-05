Lebanese Army: Thwarting Smuggling Operation via Illegal Crossings in Arsal Leaves Death, Injuries

The following statement was issued by the Army Command – Directorate of Orientation:

“On November 4, 2026, while an army unit was carrying out security measures to prevent smuggling and secure the border in the outskirts of the town of Arsal along the Lebanese-Syrian border, a vehicle with tinted windows and no license plates bypassed a checkpoint observation point, heading from Syrian territory into Lebanese territory via illegal crossings. Its driver attempted to run over the checkpoint members, posing an imminent danger to their safety. Consequently, they were forced to fire warning shots to compel the vehicle to stop. The driver then brought the vehicle to a halt and fled to an unknown destination.

Upon inspecting the vehicle, it was found to be carrying 12 individuals of Syrian nationality who were being smuggled into Lebanese territory. A woman among them was struck by gunfire, and three other individuals were injured by flying glass. They were transported to a hospital for treatment, but the woman subsequently succumbed to her injuries.

An investigation has been initiated under the supervision of the competent judiciary to uncover the circumstances of the incident, and follow-up is underway to apprehend the fleeing driver.”

Source: Al-Manar English Website