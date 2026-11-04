New Israeli Attack in South Lebanon Leaves Casualties

In a new escalation, a Zionist air raid targeted a motorcycle in Qabrikha town, South Lebanon, leaving one martyr and an injury.

Israeli airstrike on a motorcycle in Qabrikha town, South Lebanon, leaves a martyr and one injury pic.twitter.com/TqN6hnRqpf — Al-Manar English (@manarenglish) November 4, 2026

Israeli drone provocatively nears houses in Tebnin town, South Lebanon pic.twitter.com/kjfq0atF6z — Al-Manar English (@manarenglish) November 4, 2026

Source: Al-Manar English Website