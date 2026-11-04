Hezbollah Firmly Denies Presence of Experts in Yemen: “Yemeni People Don’t Need Support”

Hezbollah has categorically denied allegations by the interior minister of the so-called Yemeni Transitional Council that the party has experts in Yemen involved in managing military operations and developing military capabilities of the Arab country’s Ansarullah revolutionary group.

In a statement issued by its Media Relations Office, Hezbollah described the accusations as “completely baseless” and said they had “no factual foundation.”

The statement specifically rejected claims that Hezbollah personnel were helping Ansarullah develop its weapons capabilities and military training.

Hezbollah stressed that the Yemeni people possess the capabilities, resources and expertise needed to defend their country and sovereignty against aggression, threats and blockade, adding that they “do not need support or intervention from anyone.”

It said Yemenis had demonstrated these capabilities through their resistance to American and Israeli aggression and their support for Gaza.

The statement also stressed that “serious and responsible dialogue among Yemenis is the only genuine way” to resolve disputes and address problems, while preserving Yemen’s unity, sovereignty and stability.

It warned against attempts by the enemies of the nation to fuel conflicts among peoples and fragment countries across the region.

Interior minister of the so-called Yemeni Transitional Council claimed earlier on Tuesday that 21 experts from Iran’s Revolutionary Guard and Lebanon’s Hezbollah were helping direct military operations by Yemeni Armed Forces.

Ibrahim Haidan, interior minister of the so-called Yemeni Transitional Council which is backed by Saudi Arabia.

Source: Al-Manar English Website