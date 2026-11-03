Iran’s Top Military Chief Warns Enemy Assets ‘Within Reach’ as Nation Marks Day of Resistance

The Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces and Commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, Major General Ali Abdollahi, has warned that the enemy’s tangible and intangible assets remain within reach of Iran’s powerful forces, declaring that the Islamic Republic has emerged as the world’s fourth pole of power.

In a message issued Tuesday to mark Aban 13 the National Day of Fight against Global Arrogance General Abdollahi described Iran’s new standing as particularly significant following what he termed the “Third War,” a 40-day conflict imposed jointly by the United States and Israel against the country on February 28.

A Day of Historical Reckoning

For the Iranian nation, the 13th of Aban is not merely a date on the calendar but a testament to the enduring struggle against global arrogance. In the historical memory of the Iranian people, the day recalls three instructive events: the exile of Imam Khomeini in 1964, the massacre of revolutionary students in 1979, and the seizure of the US Embassy — the “Den of Espionage” — in 1979. These events, following the 1953 coup d’état (the 28th of Mordad) and Operation Ajax, have rendered the United States indebted to the Iranian nation, according to the general.

A Shifting Global Order

General Abdollahi asserted that the hybrid conflict between Iran and the United States — extending well beyond mere military confrontation — is reshaping the geometry of global power. A formidable Iran has emerged as a fourth pole of power through its control of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital strategic energy chokepoint, he said. Consequently, the unipolar order has been forced to bow before the new reality that nations and regional powers are capable of ensuring their own security without relying on the American security umbrella.

From Defense to Offensive Initiative

Iran is not seeking war or conflict, the general stressed, adding: “Based on the realities and exigencies of the times, our doctrine has shifted from ‘defense’ to ‘offensive initiative,’ and from ‘crisis management’ to ‘order-building.'”

He warned the enemy that any further miscalculation would draw a response without geographical limits, as directed by Iran’s Leader. Lasting security, he emphasized, requires an end to war on all fronts, including Lebanon and the Gaza Strip, along with full sanctions relief, the release of frozen assets, and compensation for war damages.

Seven-Point Proposal for Regional Security

The chief of staff called for guarantees against renewed aggression and regional security without foreign interference as part of a seven-point proposal to end the war. He also proposed a Strait of Hormuz security framework to replace what he described as “the failed US security umbrella.”

The Armed Forces and the country’s history-making defenders, bolstered by national support and serving as a pillar of deterrence against domestic and foreign adversaries, regard intelligent combat readiness as a prerequisite for “maximum deterrence,” General Abdollahi said.

“By continuously updating their target database and keeping the tangible and intangible assets of the American-Zionist enemy within their crosshairs, they are prepared to counter any level or type of threat with an immediate, impactful response, unconstrained by geographical limitations,” he concluded.

Source: Iranian media (translated and edited by Al-Manar)