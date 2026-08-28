Israeli Enemy Continues Its Attacks in South Lebanon

The Israeli enemy continued on Friday its attacks on villages in southern Lebanon, in a blatant violation of international law, the ceasefire in Lebanon, and its sovereignty.
In this context, Al-Manar’s correspondent reported that “Israeli enemy artillery targeted the Douhat Kfar Roummane area in southern Lebanon,” noting that “Israeli enemy artillery targeted the town of El-Mansouri in southern Lebanon.”
Our correspondent also reported that “enemy forces carried out an explosion in the town of Hadatha, coinciding with a sweep operation using machine guns,” adding that “Israeli artillery shelling targeted the outskirts of Houla and Wadi al-Salouqi this morning, coinciding with machine-gun sweeping operations and mechanized movements by the occupation forces.”
At dawn, the enemy carried out a large explosion in the southern town of Zawtar al-Sharqiyya, and enemy artillery also targeted Wadi al-Hujair in southern Lebanon.
Also at dawn, Al-Manar’s correspondent reported that “the Zionist enemy carried out an explosion in the town of El-Mansouri in southern Lebanon.”
The enemy also carried out an explosion in the town of Markaba.
Meanwhile, the Lebanese health ministry updated the toll of the Israeli war on Lebanon since March 2, 2026, recording 4325 martyrs and 12381 injuries.
UNIFIL also issued a statement to affirm that, despite a decrease in the level of violence compared to earlier this year, the situation in southern Lebanon remains fragile.
Source: Al-Manar English Website