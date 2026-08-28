Israeli Enemy Continues Its Attacks in South Lebanon

The Israeli enemy continued on Friday its attacks on villages in southern Lebanon, in a blatant violation of international law, the ceasefire in Lebanon, and its sovereignty.

In this context, Al-Manar’s correspondent reported that “Israeli enemy artillery targeted the Douhat Kfar Roummane area in southern Lebanon,” noting that “Israeli enemy artillery targeted the town of El-Mansouri in southern Lebanon.”

Our correspondent also reported that “enemy forces carried out an explosion in the town of Hadatha, coinciding with a sweep operation using machine guns,” adding that “Israeli artillery shelling targeted the outskirts of Houla and Wadi al-Salouqi this morning, coinciding with machine-gun sweeping operations and mechanized movements by the occupation forces.”

At dawn, the enemy carried out a large explosion in the southern town of Zawtar al-Sharqiyya, and enemy artillery also targeted Wadi al-Hujair in southern Lebanon.

Also at dawn, Al-Manar’s correspondent reported that “the Zionist enemy carried out an explosion in the town of El-Mansouri in southern Lebanon.”

The enemy also carried out an explosion in the town of Markaba.

Israeli enemy carries out a new bombing between the two towns of Arnoun and Kfartebnit, South Lebanon: Al-Manar reporter pic.twitter.com/1lrzHceuMz — Al-Manar English (@manarenglish) August 28, 2026

Israeli enemy carries out a new bombing in the town of Markaba, South Lebanon: Al-Manar reporter pic.twitter.com/PHnct7CibE — Al-Manar English (@manarenglish) August 28, 2026

Israeli air raids target Kfar Roumman town and Ali Al-Taher area, South Lebanon: Al-Manar reporter pic.twitter.com/plWSJsR1hK — Al-Manar English (@manarenglish) August 28, 2026

Meanwhile, the Lebanese health ministry updated the toll of the Israeli war on Lebanon since March 2, 2026, recording 4325 martyrs and 12381 injuries.

UNIFIL also issued a statement to affirm that, despite a decrease in the level of violence compared to earlier this year, the situation in southern Lebanon remains fragile.

Source: Al-Manar English Website