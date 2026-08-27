UNIFIL: Resolution 1701 Remains the Primary Framework for Stability in South Lebanon

UNIFIL confirmed in a statement that “Resolution 1701 remains the primary framework for achieving stability in South Lebanon, and the principles upon which the resolution was based include respect for the Blue Line, cessation of hostilities, withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanese territory, and the extension of the Lebanese state’s authority over all its territory.”

It noted that “UNIFIL’s role is to support both sides, Lebanon and Israel, in implementing their obligations under the resolution, while monitoring developments on the ground, reporting violations, and supporting the Lebanese Army and local communities,” stressing that “the full implementation of Resolution 1701 ultimately depends on the commitment of both sides.”

UNIFIL pointed out that “the long-term goal is clear: achieving sustainable stability and security, allowing civilians to safely return to their homes.”

Source: Al-Manar English Website