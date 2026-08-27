Israeli Enemy Carries Out Raids Several Towns in Southern Lebanon

The Zionist enemy carried out two airstrikes on the town of Arab Salim and one on Nabatieh al-Fawqa.
Israeli air strikes target towns of Nabatieh Al-Fawqa, Al-Mansouri, and Baraachit, as well as Ali Al-Taher area in South Lebanon: Al-Manar reporter pic.twitter.com/8GrmQO8FEh— Al-Manar English (@manarenglish) August 27, 2026
Israeli air strikes target towns of Nabatieh Al-Fawqa, Al-Mansouri, and Baraachit, as well as Ali Al-Taher area in South Lebanon: Al-Manar reporter pic.twitter.com/8GrmQO8FEh
An #Israeli strike targeted the Kfar Rumman Industrial City in southern #Lebanon pic.twitter.com/cTtDgbW0GD— Al-Manar English (@manarenglish) August 27, 2026
An #Israeli strike targeted the Kfar Rumman Industrial City in southern #Lebanon pic.twitter.com/cTtDgbW0GD
Scenes of Israeli airstrikes on the town of Arabsalim in southern #Lebanon pic.twitter.com/4f2M3sBtO0— Al-Manar English (@manarenglish) August 27, 2026
Scenes of Israeli airstrikes on the town of Arabsalim in southern #Lebanon pic.twitter.com/4f2M3sBtO0
Source: Al-Manar English Website