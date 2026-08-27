Hormuz Shipping Traffic Rises Slightly, Data Shows

Ships anchored in the Strait of Hormuz on August 10, off the coast of Bandar Abbas, Iran (Photo by Ali Saeedi/Getty Images).

Shipping traffic at the Strait of Hormuz rose slightly, ‌data showed on Thursday, while the market monitored Iran-Oman talks about the waterway.

Visible commodity vessel transits at Hormuz totaled 10 on Wednesday, up slightly from ​eight on Tuesday, data from Kpler showed. This was ​below a 10-day moving average of about 15 vessels.

Two medium-range ⁠fuel tankers, a liquefied petroleum gas carrier, a Panamax-sized tanker, ​and three handymax-sized tankers entered the strait from the Gulf of ​Oman.

Shipping traffic through Strait of Hormuz rises slightly, data shows https://t.co/ugnBwtFRIC https://t.co/ugnBwtFRIC — Reuters (@Reuters) August 27, 2026

A medium-range fuel tanker, a bitumen tanker and a bulk carrier exited the waterway from the Gulf.

Iran and Oman are still working on the details of ​an agreement on the Strait of Hormuz, a senior Iranian ​source said on Wednesday, after Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said the two countries had ‌agreed ⁠how to share the waterway and its revenue.

A tanker was hit by an unknown projectile in the Strait of Hormuz, causing a fire that was later extinguished, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations ​agency said early ​on Thursday.

Meanwhile, ⁠traffic slowed for a second day at the other key waterway of the Bab el-Mandeb strait.

Map showing straits of Hormuz and Bab Al-Mandeb.

A ​total of 19 commodity vessels passed through Bab el-Mandeb ​on ⁠Wednesday, with six tankers that exited, including a very large crude carrier, down from 24 on the previous day, the Kpler data ⁠showed.

Some vessels ​may be sailing at the key ​waterways with their transponders turned off and may be missed in the counts.

Source: Reuters (edited by Al-Manar)