Iran Denounces US Economic Terrorism in Formal Letter to UN Security Council

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi submitted an official letter to UN Secretary-General António Guterres and the UN Security Council, sharply condemning the latest US economic pressure campaign and secondary sanctions as acts of economic terrorism.

The dispatch follows Washington’s launch of an “economic expulsion operation,” designed to penalize third-party nations and foreign entities that maintain lawful commercial and trade relations with Tehran. In the document, Araghchi asserted that after failing to achieve its geopolitical objectives through direct military aggression, the US is now resorting to coercive financial measures to force an economic siege.

Key Demands and Legal Arguments



Violations of Sovereignty: The letter states that Washington’s extraterritorial secondary sanctions violate the core principles of the UN Charter, specifically sovereign equality and non-interference in the internal affairs of independent states.

Humanitarian Impact: Tehran urged UN leadership to evaluate and report on the severe consequences these measures inflict on ordinary Iranian citizens, particularly regarding access to essential goods such as food, medicine, energy, and medical supplies.

Three-Point Call to Action: Araghchi called on UN member states and the Security Council to:

Formally reject and condemn the enforcement of unilateral coercive sanctions.

Refuse to recognize, approve, or implement Washington’s extraterritorial economic framework.

Demand that the United States immediately cease coercive threats targeting third-party nations engaging in legitimate trade with Iran.

Retaliation and Maritime Tensions

In addition to challenging the sanctions regime, Iran addressed broader geopolitical friction surrounding the Strait of Hormuz. The foreign minister asserted that Tehran maintains its legal right under international law to seek accountability, reparations, and redress for damages caused by unlawful US blockades. Reopening or stabilizing navigation through the strategic waterway remains contingent on the cessation of illegal U.S. economic and naval actions.

Araghchi requested that the document be formally circulated as an official UN Security Council publication.

Source: Al-Manar English Website