UK’s Burnham to Announce Ban on Trade with Israeli Settlements in West Bank: Report

UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham is poised to announce a complete ban on trade on goods from Israeli settlements in the West Bank, British media reported.

According to The Telegraph, Burnham is considering a full trade embargo on all settlements, in response to Israeli occupation authorities’ planned building of settlements in the controversial E1 area. He could announce the plan “within weeks,” the report added.

Andy Burnham is poised to announce a ban on trade with settlements in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.



The ban would also include sanctions against Benjamin Netanyahu, previously pledged by the prime minister ⬇️https://t.co/ZWKI7m9SyA pic.twitter.com/aRP9HUjwDH — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) August 26, 2026

Burnham and Ed Miliband, the Foreign Secretary, have drawn up a new sanctions regime that would stop the exchange of goods and services with Israeli settlements, Bloomberg first reported last week.

On Tuesday, a senior government source told The Times that Burnham wanted to take a more “robust” approach towards Israel than Sir Keir Starmer, his predecessor, and suggested that he would sign off on a trade ban.

Downing Street insisted that reports on the measures it was looking to introduce were no more than speculation.

Miliband has already hinted at further sanctions against ‘Israel’ after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu published a tender for the construction of the E1 project.

The plan would involve building 3,300 homes between occupied Al-Quds (Jerusalem) and the Jordan border.

Source: Al-Manar English Website