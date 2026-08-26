Iran Warns U.S. Minesweepers Are ‘Prime Targets’ in Hormuz Showdown

Tehran has issued a stark warning to Washington, declaring that any U.S. naval minesweepers attempting to enter the Strait of Hormuz would become “very good targets” for Iranian forces, as tensions over the strategic waterway reach a fever pitch.

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, Kazem Gharibabadi, made the remarks on Tuesday, directly challenging U.S. President Donald Trump’s claim that American naval forces had successfully removed or detonated all mines in the strait’s international waters. Gharibabadi insisted that Iran remains the sole authority with precise knowledge of the mine locations, dismissing Trump’s statements as a maneuver “aimed only at calming markets.”

A State of War, Not Negotiation

Gharibabadi emphasized that Iran considers itself in a state of war and that the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed to all but commercial vessels operating under the terms of a temporary memorandum of understanding. He reiterated that a full reopening of the waterway is contingent upon three non-negotiable conditions: an end to hostilities on all fronts, the complete lifting of the economic blockade against Iran, and a resolution regarding the blockade of Yemen.

“The strait will stay closed until our demands are met,” Gharibabadi stated, warning that Iran would unveil new military capabilities if American measures continue. He cautioned Washington against assuming it holds a monopoly on inflicting economic damage, suggesting Tehran possesses its own formidable means of retaliation.

New Corridor with Oman: Commercial Only

Gharibabadi provided further details on the temporary navigation arrangement struck with Oman, stressing that the corridor is strictly for commercial traffic. “No military vessel will be allowed to pass,” he told state television, adding that the temporary route would remain in place while Iran and Oman negotiate a permanent arrangement within 30 to 60 days.

The deputy minister revealed that Iran had initially hoped to close the southern route of the strait with Omani cooperation, but alleged that “U.S. pressure prevented that and we were forced into a military confrontation.” He underscored that the arrangement does not constitute a reopening of the strait and that Washington must fully honor commitments it had previously failed to uphold before any further steps are taken.

Joint Framework with Oman

A joint Iranian-Omani statement confirmed that the two countries’ foreign ministers had discussed a phased framework for managing the situation in the strait, including an agreement to establish a temporary, jointly run navigation corridor alongside a collaborative project to clear naval mines. Technical negotiations will continue toward a permanent corridor and a future management arrangement encompassing information-sharing, traffic coordination, and maritime security services. Both sides stressed the importance of opening dialogue with other Gulf states.

Economic War Intensifies

The escalating military rhetoric coincides with heightened economic pressure from Washington. President Trump recently announced what he called an “unprecedented economic war” against Tehran, while U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned Monday that countries continuing business with Iran past a set deadline could face penalties under an expanding sanctions campaign.

Gharibabadi has consistently rejected U.S. claims of authority over the strait. Earlier this month, responding to Trump’s suggestion that he would declare Hormuz U.S. territory, the Iranian official defiantly stated that the strait “cannot be seized with a tweet, an aircraft carrier, an executive order, or a campaign speech,” adding that Iran “neither fears threats nor is intimidated by displays of force.”

Source: Iranian media (edite dby Al-Manar)