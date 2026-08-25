Southern Lebanon: ‘Israel’ Steps Up Systematic Demolitions as Lebanese Authority Remains Silent

Destruction after Israeli occupation forces carried out demolition operation in Haris (August 25, 2026).

Israeli occupation forces intensified their systematic destruction of southern Lebanon on Tuesday, carrying out demolition operations across multiple towns amid continued artillery shelling and widespread drone activity.

Israeli forces conducted demolitions at dawn on the outskirts of Haris in Bint Jbeil district, Al-Manar correspondent reported.

In nearby Ainata, also in Bint Jbeil district, another explosion was reported by our correspondent on Tuesday.

Israeli occupation forces carried out a wide-scale demolition operation in Zawtar Al-Sharqiya, in Nabatieh district, according to Al-Manar reporter.

تفجير ضخم في زوطر الشرقية pic.twitter.com/gqxUUcwuik — مصدر مسؤول (@fouadkhreiss) August 25, 2026

Meanwhile, Mais Al-Jabal, in Marjeyoun district, also witnessed an explosion, a day after another demolition operation was carried out by occupation forces.

قوات ال.اح.تلال الإسـ . ـرائيلي تنفذ تفجيراً في بلدة ميس الجبل جنوب لبنان pic.twitter.com/bsVHblQE3K — قناة المنار (@TVManar1) August 25, 2026

Later on Tuesday, more demolition operations were reported in Markaba in Marjeyoun district, as well as in the area between Majdal Zoun and Teir Harfa in Tyre district.

The repeated operations are part of an ongoing campaign of destruction targeting homes and infrastructure across southern Lebanon, with Israeli forces demolishing buildings and razing areas in towns and villages despite the ceasefire.

Israeli artillery shelled Zibqine, while fire broke out in Deir Mimas following artillery strikes.

Towns of Al-Mansouri and Al-Qantara were also subjected to artillery fire.

Israeli drones were also active over Baalbek, the Western Bekaa and the Rihan Heights, extending military activity beyond southern Lebanon, our correspondents reported.

The attacks are part of persistent Israeli violations of the ceasefire, including demolitions, airstrikes, artillery shelling and ground incursions across the south.

The scale of the attacks increasingly amounts to a systematic assault on southern Lebanon’s civilian landscape, targeting homes, land and infrastructure and disrupting everyday life across the region, while the Lebanese authorities remain largely confined to diplomatic appeals as Israeli operations continue unabated.

Source: Al-Manar English Website