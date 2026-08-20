Hezbollah Bloc Urges Lebanese Authority to Declare ‘Framework Agreement’ Dead, Quit Talks

Hezbollah’s Loyalty to Resistance parliamentary bloc on Thursday accused the Lebanese authority of enabling continued Israeli attacks in southern Lebanon and called for the “Framework Agreement” with the Zionist enemy to be declared dead and direct negotiations abandoned.

In a statement following its meeting, the Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc said “Israel was hiding behind the framework agreement with the Lebanese authority” to carry out attacks against the south, including killings, the destruction of homes and roads, the razing of villages and the uprooting of ancient olive trees.

The bloc sharply criticized the Lebanese authority’s handling of the agreement, saying their “compromising negotiating approach” had failed to achieve the conditions cited to justify participation, particularly an end to Israeli attacks and the withdrawal of Israeli forces.

Lebanese MP Hasan Ezzidine, Member of Hezbollah’s Loyalty to Resistance bloc reading the statement (Thursday, August 20, 2026).

It accused the authorities of emboldening ‘Israel’ to maintain its occupation and carry out “atrocities and genocide in southern Lebanon, with the support of the United States.”

“The authority must declare the ‘Framework Agreement’ dead and withdraw from the negotiations and their shameful rounds,” the bloc said.

The statement also condemned recent Israeli attacks in the south, citing the killing of 11 people in Ansar and Deir Al-Zahrani, including six members of the same family.

On Palestine, the bloc condemned Israeli continued attacks on Gaza and the expansion of settlement activity in the West Bank, while denouncing what it described as international silence and Arab inaction.

It also denounced an Israeli strike on Abu Al-Duhur Airport in Syria’s Idlib province, calling it a violation of Syrian sovereignty.

Domestically, the Hezbollah’s bloc warned of entrenched corruption and its transformation into a system of power-sharing across state institutions.

It accused the government of neglecting its responsibilities and criticized the judiciary for failing to perform its role, warning that declining confidence in judicial procedures was fueling public concern over the course of justice in Lebanon.

Source: Al-Manar English Website