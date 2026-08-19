Enemy Warplanes, Artillery, and Ground Forces Strike in Coordinated Wave

Southern Lebanon remains under heavy Israeli bombardment, as Israeli aggression escalated across multiple districts overnight and into Tuesday afternoon, according to field reports.
Al-Manar’s correspondent on the ground confirmed that enemy warplanes launched a series of airstrikes shortly after midnight, targeting the Ali al-Taher and Doha Kfar Rumman zones. Simultaneously, Israeli jets struck the outskirts of the Qantara-Deir Siryan ridge, sending plumes of smoke over the rural borderland.
فيديو | الطيران الح.ربي المعادي أغار على منطقة علي الطاهر و دوحة كفررمان في جنوب لبنان pic.twitter.com/LlG8YuFquF— قناة المنار (@TVManar1) August 18, 2026
In parallel, Israeli artillery units pounded the town of Haddatha and the Mansouri district, while heavy machine-gun fire was directed toward Mansouri from several positions. The shelling also extended to Mays al-Jabal, where barrages coincided with sustained automatic-weapon sweeps across the hillsides.
تمشيط بالأسلحة الرشاشة باتجاه بلدة #حداثا في #جنوب_لبنان pic.twitter.com/6ZQnQr1heh— قناة المنار (@TVManar1) August 19, 2026
By midday, the offensive took on a more pronounced ground dimension. A Merkava main battle tank was observed targeting the vicinity of Khiam’s central square a densely used civic hub marking a significant shift in the nature of the strikes. Adding to the aerial pressure, an Israeli reconnaissance helicopter released a stun grenade over Mansouri, presumably to disperse civilians or mask troop movements.
On the ground, occupation forces initiated bulldozing operations in the town of Qantara, raising fears of land-leveling and infrastructure destruction reminiscent of previous incursions.
Source: Al-Manar correspondent in south Lebanon