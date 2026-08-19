Speaker Berri: What South Lebanon is Experiencing is Unbearable, Trump is the Only One Who Can Compel ‘Israel’ to Cease Fire and Withdraw

House Speaker, Nabih Berri, on Wednesday received a delegation from the American Task Force for Lebanon (ATFL), headed by Ambassador Edward Gabriel, at the second presidency headquarters in Ain El-Tineh.

Discussions focused on the general situation and the latest political and field developments in light of Israel’s continued attacks and destruction of villages in southern Lebanon.

Speaker Berri told the delegation that “what the south is being subjected to is unbearable and may have surpassed what has happened and is happening in Gaza in terms of crimes and massacres against people, property and heritage, as well as the killing of civilians, in violation of the most basic international and humanitarian laws, conventions and norms.”

Speaker Berri added: “The United States is the only country and President Donald Trump the only leader, capable of compelling ‘Israel’ to end its war, cease fire, and withdraw to the internationally recognized border in the south. At that point, I guarantee the immediate deployment of the Lebanese Army south of the Litani River, with the Lebanese Army being the sole force responsible for security and the only entity authorized to possess weapons in that area.”

In turn, Ambassador Gabriel said after the meeting: “The American Task Force for Lebanon had a very good meeting with Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri. We discussed issues related to reforms and the security situation in Lebanon and the south, particularly the direct negotiations and the framework agreement.”

On the other hand, Speaker Berri received Canadian Minister of State for International Development Randeep Sarai and his accompanying delegation, in the presence of Canadian Ambassador to Lebanon Gregory Galligan.

The meeting addressed developments in Lebanon and the region, as well as the latest political and field updates in light of Israel’s continued attacks on Lebanon. Discussions also covered the reconstruction dossier and bilateral relations between Lebanon and Canada.

Berri also received UNESCO Director-General Khaled El-Enany and his accompanying delegation, in the presence of Culture Minister Ghassan Salameh, and Lebanon’s Permanent Delegate to UNESCO, Ambassador Hind Darwish.

The meeting focused on UNESCO’s programs in Lebanon and the importance of its role in protecting heritage, cultural and archaeological sites, particularly those threatened by Israeli attacks.

Source: Al-Manar English Website