Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qasem stressed that on April 11, 1996, the Israeli enemy wanted to rift the relation between the Islamic Resistance and the Lebanese people by committing massacres, adding most of the world governments conspired with the Zionists after Sharm el-Sheikh summit.

In an interview with Al-Manar TV Channel, Sheikh Qasem confirmed that the steadfastness of the Resistance, people and Army in the context of the golden formula led the Israeli enemy to humiliatingly stop its aggression on Lebanon and recognize a written pact that guarantees Hezbollah right to fire rockets in response to any Zionist assault on the Lebanese civilians.

His eminence indicated that 1996 confrontation established the principles of the balance of deterrence which subdued the Zionists, stressing that Hezbollah is now ready to confront any Israeli war on Lebanon whenever it erupts.

Sheikh Qassem said that the coronavirus is an enemy for the entire humanity, pointing out that the US administration enhances the pandemic outbreak by insisting on its sanctions against certain countries and pirating the medical stuffs while being sent to EU states.

Hezbollah Deputy Chief maintained that after the coronavirus stage, the world will witness major political and economic changes, adding that the US will no longer be able to lead the world.

Sheikh Qassem considered it is obligatory to thank the Lebanese health minister Dr. Hamad Hasan and all the governmental institutions which cooperated with him to fight the coronavirus, noting that Dr. Hasan works professionally and in accordance with the recommendations of the World Health Organization.

Sheikh Qassem stressed that the international testimonies confirm the Lebanese government’s success in controlling the coronavirus outbreak, adding that Hezbollah plan in this regard is not a substitute for the governmental role.

His eminence asserted that Hezbollah used to have the structure of the aid institutions before the coronavirus outbreak, pointing out that the party intensified its efforts in providing people with the socioecoromic support during the pandemic crisis.

Sheikh Qassem also highlighted that Hezbollah anti-coronavirus plan aimed at reassuring the Lebanese people, expressing readiness, if asked, to support any town against the pandemic.

Sheikh Qassem reiterated that Hezbollah endorses the return of the Lebanese expats, adding that the party set only one condition in this regard which is observing the safety measures in this process.

Hezbollah Deputy Chief added that the Rasoul Aazam Hospital is not concerned at all with the fake video circulated via social media to disrepute the medical institution, pointing out Hezbollah specialized a different hospital for the coronavirus cases.

Sheikh Qassem stressed that PM Hassan Diab invited all the Lebanese political parties to have a ministerial share in his government, adding that this grants it a national legitimacy.

His eminence called on certain parties to avert the slogan of the one-color government, considering that it is the government of the brave who accepted to assume the responsibility of addressing the crisis caused during the past 30 years.

Sheikh Qassem voiced Hezbollah support to the government, adding that the party will propose a plan to address the economic crisis in a way that protects the rights of all the Lebanese.

Source: Al-Manar English Website