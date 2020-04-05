US President Donald Trump warned “there will be a lot of death” as the U.S. faces its “toughest week” in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic at his daily White House briefing on Saturday.

His comments came as the total number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. rose to over 300,000, with the number of deaths at more than 8,000, according to NBC News’ tally. Globally, the death toll is more than 65,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.

“There will be a lot of death, unfortunately,” Trump said.

New York, by far the hardest-hit state, is gearing up for the pandemic to peak there in an expected in four to 10 days. The CDC is also recommending now that Americans wear cloth masks when out in public.

