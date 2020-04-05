Health Minister Dr. Hamad Hasan said that the return of the Lebanese expatriates is being dealt with very seriously, citing a professional procedure devised to welcome them.

Inspecting the medical measures taken at Rafik Hariri International airport in Beirut, Dr. Hasan pointed out that the health ministry staff will categorize the arrivals according to their medical conditions in light of the set plan.

So far, two planes carrying out Lebanese expats have arrived at Beirut airport from Riyadh and Abu Dhabi. The arrivals underwent the necessary medical checks before moving to the hotels where they will start a 14-day quarantine.

Source: Al-Manar English Website