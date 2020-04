Prime Minister Hassan Diab toured Rafic Hariri International Airport to oversee preparations for the return of expatriates from the corona-hit countries.

During the tour, Diab thanked “everyone working in these difficult circumstances, and congratulated them for their distinguished work towards the return of expatriates.”

“The government is concerned wity every Lebanese inside and outside the country and President Aoun is closely following the expat return.”

