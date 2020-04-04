Lebanon registered on Saturday 12 new novel coronavirus cases, taking the total infections nationwide to 520, Health Ministry announced.

In its daily report, the ministry said: “twelve new laboratory-confirmed cases infected with the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) have been registered, including the cases diagnosed at the Rafic Hariri Governmental Hospital, and those reported from other university hospitals accredited by the ministry.”

“The total number of confirmed Corona patients until today, April 4, has reached 520 cases,” added the statement, carried by National News Agency (NNA).

Meanwhile, no deaths caused by the contagious disease were recorded on Saturday, with death toll still standing at 17.

On the other hand, the ministry reiterated the “crucial need to implement all preventive measures” and strictly reminded all citizens to remain at home.

Source: NNA (edited by Al-Manar English Website)