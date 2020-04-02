Prime Minister Hassan Diab has scratched the item relevant to appointments in the financial and banking sector from the agenda of the Cabinet session held Thursday at Baabda palace, as indicated by Minister of Information, Manal Abdel Samad.

“The PM saw that the appointments must be [based] upon competences and not political quotas,” Abdel Samad told reporters following the session.

“The appointments that are taking place do not resemble us,” she quoted Diab as saying.

“Therefore, I withdraw the financial appointments’ item from the agenda,” the PM reportedly said.

Abdel Samad also indicated that the PM had highlighted the necessity to change the mechanism of repatriation of emigrants wishing to return to Lebanon.

Source: NNA