The cabinet convened in its regular session at eleven o’clock on Thursday at Baabda presidential palace headed by President of the Republic, Michel Aoun, in presence of Prime Minister Dr. Hassan Diab and ministers, with Ministers Michel Najjar and Lamia Yammine abstaining.

The Cabinet is scheduled to discuss a six-item agenda, with appointments topping discussions.

It is to note that the session was preceded by a meeting between the President of the Republic and the Prime Minister, during which they discussed general developments.

Source: NNA