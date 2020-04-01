Head of Hezbollah Executive Council Sayyed Hashem Safieddine welcomed on Wednesday Amal Movement’s the executive and security chiefs Hajj Mostafa Foani and Hajj Ahmad Baalbaky in presence of the party’s security official Hajj Wafiq Safa.

The meeting’s concluding statement urged the Lebanese government to devise its economic and financial plan in order to address the socioeconomic needs of all the citizens, especially the poor ones.

The statement also hailed the measures taken by the government, ministry of public health and all the concerned sides to confront the coronavirus, stressing that Hezbollah and Amal Movement have both consecrated all their capabilities at the authorities’ service.

Hezbollah and Amal Movement also highlighted the importance of speedily carrying out the social aides program and the plan to return all the expatriates interested in going back to their country.

The statement further underscored the joint efforts of Hezbollah and Amal Movement, calling on all parties to cooperate in face of all the ongoing challenges.

