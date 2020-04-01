The Twitter account of the Israel occupation army has posted photos of an armory ordinarily engaged in the production of “tank parts and body armor” to make “protective goggles for medical staff and spray guns for sanitizing public spaces.”

‘Israel’ has surpassed 5,600 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 21 deaths, according to the latest toll.

The Israeli army did not specify the location of the manufacturing center. However, a day earlier, Israeli media reported that that the Tank Rehabilitation and Maintenance Center in Tel Shahomer outside Tel Aviv has begun production of 1,400 pairs of protective goggles per day in a bid to reduce protective facemask shortages.

Ordinarily, the facility produces Israel’s Merkava tanks, as well as other armored vehicles, and communications equipment for the ground forces. The order to convert its capacity was given in late March, with other military facilities, including a vehicle factory in Haifa, now producing equipment to help fight COVID-19.

The Zionist army’s step comes with multiple senior generals quarantined after attending a meeting where a reserves commander testing positive for the virus participated. On Wednesday, the Israeli military issued a statement thatChief of Staff Aviv Kochavi tested negative for the virus, but would remain in isolation.

Amid efforts to contain the virus, the Israeli economy has been hit hard, with nearly a quarter of working age Israelis claiming unemployment benefits in March amid the shutdown.

Source: Sputnik