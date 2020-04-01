The Lebanese Ministry of Public Health recorded Wednesday 16 new coronavirus cases, adding that their total has reached 479 as of April 1, 2020.

“To date (April 1, 2010), 479 coronavirus cases have been confirmed by the Rafic Hariri University Hospital and the accredited university hospital laboratories, in addition to private laboratories, marking an increase of 16 cases since yesterday. It is to note that 490 COVID-19 tests have been conducted over the past twenty-four hours.”

No new coronavirus deaths have been recorded, leaving the toll at 12, the Ministry added.

Source: Al-Manar English Website and NNA