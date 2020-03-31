The number of deaths in the US from COVID-19 passed 3,000 on Tuesday, according to NBC News’ tally, and there are now more than 160,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus the highest number for a single country in the world.

The rising numbers come as medical workers in New York City, the heart of the outbreak in the US, warned that they “need the tools and the resources to do our jobs, and we don’t have them.”

Meanwhile in Europe, a moment of silence took place at 12 p.m. local time in Spain and Italy. The two countries account for more than half of the 37,829 deaths globally related to the COVID-19 pandemic.