The Zionist entity recorded on Tuesday two more deaths caused by novel coronavirus, taking the death toll to 18, Israeli Health Ministry announced, adding that the total infections in ‘Israel’ have passed 4,800.

On Tuesday morning, Israeli Health Ministry reported 4,831 cases of the novel coronavirus, a rise of 484 in the 24 hours since Monday morning.

That included 83 people in serious condition, of whom 69 were attached to ventilators, the ministry said, as reported by the Times of Israel.

Another 95 people were in moderate condition, 163 patients had recovered, and the rest had mild symptoms.

The number of fresh cases in 24 hours reported on Tuesday morning marked a small increase in the daily tally over Monday, when the number of cases rose by roughly 450, but was a drop from Sunday when the total soared beyond the 4,000 mark, with an increase of 628 cases.

Source: Israeli media