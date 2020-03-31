Iran’s defensive deterrent power has struck “strategic horror” in the hearts of the Islamic Republic’s enemies, the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces said on Monday.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran’s outstanding achievements and successes in the fields of defense and military have brought the country to a point of deterrence that our enemies are recoiling in strategic horror and desperation,” the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces said in a statement commemorating the anniversary of beginning of the Islamic Republic on Farvardin 12th, dubbed the “Islamic Republic Day”.

Noting that the US-led global hegemonic system is suffering from military decline and political frustration in the face of the Islamic resistance front and Iran’s growing influence, it added, “Consolidation of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s power and its expansion into the rest of the world under the leadership of Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei will prepare the ground for the creation of a new Islamic civilization”.

It further reiterated the Armed Forces’ commitment to press ahead with plans to boost defense capabilities and deterrent power in order to thwart the plots hatched by the adversaries of Iran.

The statement also said the country’s Armed Forces have always stood by the Iranian nation during different natural disasters and epidemics, saying, “The Islamic Republic of Iran’s Armed Forces have mobilized all its means and resources to stem the novel coronavirus and alleviate people’s pains and sufferings”.