Spain is currently one of the main epicentres of the COVID-19 outbreak in the world, with at least 85,000 infected (third after the US and Italy) and 7,340 fatal cases (second after Italy).

Director of the Centre for Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies Fernando Simon has tested positive for coronavirus, according to health official Maria Jose Sierra. There are currently no details about the condition of the Spanish epidemiologist.

The statement also suggests that the lockdown measures have impacted the spread of the pandemic, as it is only growing at a rate of 12 percent a day, whereas previously it was growing at around 20 percent daily.

The coronavirus has now spread to almost every country, infecting 735,000 people worldwide and killing at least 34,800. At the same time, over 156,000 have recovered from the disease. Numerous countries imposed severe quarantine measures and urged people to stay at home to curb the outbreaks.

