Lebanese Speaker Nabih Berri threatened on Saturday to suspend his bloc representation at the government I the cabinet doesn’t settle the issue of Lebanese expatriates.

In a statement, Berri said his Development and Liberation parliamentary bloc will suspend its representation in the government should its position regarding the Lebanese emigrants remain unchanged, National News agency reported.

Berri highlighted the pressing nature of this matter, reminding of the importance of the emigrants’ sector and the valuable contributions of the Lebanese Diaspora to its mother country; thus, stressing the state’s duty to stand by the Lebanese abroad in these challenging circumstances.

Earlier on Friday, he called for an exceptional session to tackle the issue of Lebanese expatriates who face coronavirus threat abroad.

The Lebanese speaker slammed the government as saying: “All these countries are seeking to bring their citizens back to their countries. As for us in Lebanon, we have forgotten that these people were originally pushed by the neglect of the state towards leaving the country, and yet they still enriched it with their love, loyalty, and the fruit of their labor.”

Source: Agencies