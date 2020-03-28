Iran announced Saturday that 3,076 more novel coronavirus cases had been confirmed in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections to 35,408.

Health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour told a news conference that139 more people had died from the contagious disease, raising the official death toll to 2,517.

“The condition of 3,026 of those hospitalised is critical in one way or another,” he said, adding that 11,679 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospital.

Jahanpour said that 57 million Iranians had been screened for the virus.

He said the data received had been significant and had helped with early detection and intervention.

Iran has imposed strict new containment measures, that include a ban on intercity travel by road and fining and impounding violators’ cars.

The restrictions, which will remain in force at least until April 8, include a ban on all intercity travel by road.

Source: AFP