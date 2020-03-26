Head of Yemen’s Ansarullah Movement Sayyed Abdul Malik Al-Houthi Thursday denounced the Saudi regime’s move of kidnapping a number of Hamas (Palestinian resistance movement) members and accusing them of aiding a terrorist group (meaning Ansarullah).

Sayyed Al-Houthi said that Ansarullah movement is ready to release one of the Saudi pilot as well as four officers and soldiers captured in Yemen if KSA releases Hamas kidnapped members.

Sayyed Houthi also highlighted the Yemeni military preparedness to continue confronting the Saudi aggression, adding that the Army and Popular Committees will unveil strategic surprises in this regard.

Yemen has been since March 2015 under brutal aggression by Saudi-led coalition, in a bid to restore control to fugitive president Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi who is Riyadh’s ally.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed and injured in the strikes launched by the coalition, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

The coalition, which includes in addition to Saudi Arabia and UAE: Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Sudan and Kuwait, has been also imposing a harsh blockade against Yemenis.

Source: Al-Manar English Website