Speaker of the House, Nabih Berri, met this afternoon at Ain El-Tineh Palace with Prime Minister Hassan Diab, with talks centering on the issue of Lebanese expatriates, especially those residing in the African continent and in European countries, and the need to ensure the safe return of those who wish to do so, following the outbreak of the Corona epidemic in Europe and its spread in some African countries.

In this context, Berri stressed that “the government must take the initiative to secure all the requirements of care and protection for Lebanese expatriates and residents, in terms of their health, daily living and financial security requirements, wherever they may be, and to undertake every possible effort to allow for their return to their country as quickly as possible.”

Diab, in turn, showed all cooperation in this respect, according to Berri’s press office, assuring that “he will seek technical advice from the national committee formed for Corona on how to deal with the issue of Lebanese emigrants.”

The meeting was also an occasion to assess the measures adopted by the government and the means to activate and to strictly implement them at the general national level, in order to reduce the risks of the emerging epidemic.

Discussions also touched on the general conditions prevailing in the country, especially at the financial and economic levels, and ways to fortify them in light of the current crisis.

Source: NNA