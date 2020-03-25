Member of the Lebanese parliament Hasan Fadlallah urged the government to help the Lebanese locked abroad especially in the countries where coronavirus has spread, voicing solidarity with Italy and its people.

MP Fadlallah pointed out that the unfair policies of the banks in Lebanon has prevented parents from transferring funds to their children who are unable to return to their country.

Hezbollah MP also called on all the Lebanese parties to cooperate with the government in face of the coronavirus challenge, highlighting the importance of the public commitment to measures taken to fight the pandemic.

Source: Al-Manar English Website