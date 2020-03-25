Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said a plan would be under debate in the United Nations Security Council for lifting all of the sanctions against Iran because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Addressing a cabinet session on Wednesday, Rouhani said the UN Security Council is weighing plans for the removal of all sanctions amid the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Pointing to his recent conversation with the leader of a non-permanent member of the Security Council, the president said the foreign official informed him that a plan for lifting the sanctions is going to be mooted at the UNSC.

“We are also trying to have our blocked money unfrozen,” Rouhani noted.

The Iranian president further highlighted the efforts to contain the coronavirus epidemic in Iran, saying Tehran would accept aids from any country ready to help.

“We would help any country if it asks for help, and would also receive assistance if they offer us help. On the other hand, the Foreign Ministry has made good efforts to lead the public opinion (regarding) the rejection of the sanctions,” he explained, as quoted by Tasnim news agency.

Rouhani emphasized that Iran is not facing any shortage of hospital beds, nurses or physicians, saying there are even extra beds in intensive care units.

It has become clear that in the city of Mashhad, where the concerns were high, 60 percent of the hospital beds and 30 percent of the ICU beds are unoccupied, he noted.

The president also unveiled plans for stricter limits on travels to prevent the spread of COVID-19, calling on people to stay home and refrain from making a new wave of travels in the Nowruz holidays.

“We have passed the first wave of the disease, but another wave might be awaiting us,” he warned.

The number of coronavirus patients in Iran exceeded 24,800 on Tuesday, while nearly 9,000 positive cases have recovered from the viral disease.

Source: Iranian media