Prime Minister Hassan Diab chaired the first meeting of the Inter-Ministerial Committee for Social Affairs, in the presence of Ministers of Defense Zeina Akar, Foreign Affairs Nassif Hitti, Interior Mohammad Fahmi, Social Affairs Ramzi Musharrafieh, Economy Raoul Nehme, Finance Ghazi Wazni, Agriculture Abbas Mortada, Information Manal Abdel Samad, Industry Imad Hoballah, and Labor Lamia Yammine.

Attendees discussed social affairs of citizens pertaining to the critical phase the country is going through, notably with the implementation of strict measures to fight the spread of coronavirus.

Separately, Prime Minister Diab met with Public Works and Transport Minister Michel Najjar and General Director of Civil Aviation Fadi Al-Hassan. Talks touched on all measures implemented at the Beirut Rafic Hariri International Airport as a result of the coronavirus.

Source: NNA