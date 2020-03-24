Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani lambasted the US authorities for resorting to the coronavirus outbreak for showing hostility towards other nations.

In a post on his Twitter account on Tuesday, Shamkhani said it is only the American politicians who regard the outbreak of COVID-19 as an opportunity to continue hostile policies against others.

He also took a swipe at the US commerce secretary for expressing joy over the positive impacts of the coronavirus outbreak in China on the US economy and at the “delusional” US secretary of state for proposing the idea of military attack on Iran.

“What a sick and criminal brain has really created coronavirus?” Shamkhani wondered.

His comments came after US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said he thinks the fatal coronavirus outbreak in China will boost the US economy.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said he believes the coronavirus has made Iran ripe for some bombing.

Pompeo has reportedly told the US president that Iran is weakened by both sanctions and the coronavirus pandemic and a window of opportunity exists to strike it militarily.

Source: Tasnim News Agency