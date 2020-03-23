The number of coronavirus patients in Iran exceeded 23,000 on Monday, of whom at least 8,370 have recovered and been discharged from the hospital, the Health Ministry’s spokesman announced.

Speaking at a daily press conference on Monday, Kianoosh Jahanpoor said the number of people tested positive for COVID-19 across the country has risen to 23,049 following the detection of 1,411 new cases since Sunday noon.

He also noted that 8,376 coronavirus patients have recovered from the disease so far and have been discharged from the hospital.

According to Jahanpoor, the coronavirus death toll in Iran now stands at 1,812 after 127 patients lost their lives during the past 24 hours.

He also noted that more than 36 million Iranians have been screened for COVID-19 under a national mobilization plan, saying the average age of the positive cases is 59 and the average age of the victims is 64.

More than 343,000 people have been infected with COVID-19 globally, and the death toll has exceeded 14,900.

Source: Tasnim News Agency