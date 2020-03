Mayor of Blat town in in Byblos (Jbeil) city, Abdo Al-Atik, announced that two new coronavirus cases have been recorded in the area, adding that the two patients had been in contact with the locals before the confirmation of their infection.

Atik urged the locals to keep committed to the home quarantine, reporting a decision to close the mosques and churches and resorting to the e-communication.

Source: Al-Manar English Website