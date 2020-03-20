Number of people infected with novel coronavirus in Lebanon reached 163 with new 13 cases registered on Friday, Lebanese Health Ministry announced.

In its daily report, the ministry said that since February 21, the number of lab-confirmed infections rose to 163, as 13 new cases have been recorded in the last 24 hours.

The number of cases includes patients diagnosed at the Rafik Hariri University Hospital and a number of other hospitals across Lebanon, the ministry said.

It added, meanwhile, that it continues to oversee testing of those suspected people with infection and monitor all passengers who returned Lebanon recently from countries where the contagious virus has spread.

The toll of deaths caused by the virus, also known as COVID-19, is still at 4, with no new deaths recorded in the ministry’s Friday report.

As in its previous reports, the Health Ministry stressed on importance of staying home as the main measure to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

It called on Lebanese citizens to “abide by strict measures issued by the official references and to stay home unless absolutely necessary.”

Earlier on Thursday, Health Minister Hamad Hasan said that the level of optimism over containing the spread of the virus in the country has shrunk, noting that there have been six cases whose origin was unidentified.

He stressed in this context on importance of people’s abiding by self-quarantine, noting that the aim of the lockdown announced by the government last Sunday was to prevent the contact between citizens in a bid to prevent the spread of the virus.

Earlier on Sunday, the Lebanese cabinet announced general mobilization with lockdown taking place in all regions across the country.

Source: Al-Manar English Website