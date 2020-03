Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah is scheduled to deliver a speech, via Al-Manar TV channel, on Friday at 20:30 (Beirut Timing).

The speech is expected to tackle the latest developments, including the coronavirus outbreak in Lebanon and the US infringement on the Lebanese sovereignty to smuggle the collaborator with the Israeli enemy Amer Fahhoury.

Source: Al-Manar English Website