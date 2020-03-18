Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution in Iran Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei approved a proposal to grant an amnesty to a large number of Iranian prisoners on the occasion of the Muslim festive days in the lunar month of Rajab and also the Nowruz festival.

Ayatollah Khamenei agreed on Tuesday to pardon or commute the sentences of eligible Iranian convicts upon a proposal from Judiciary Chief Hojatoleslam Seyed Ebrahim Raeisi, who had requested the Leader’s clemency for prisoners with specific conditions.

The amnesty was granted in honor of Eid al-Mab’ath – the anniversary of the day Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was chosen as God’s messenger, the birthday of Imam Ali (AS) – the first Shiite Imam, and Nowruz, which marks the beginning of the new Iranian year.

Article 110 of the Constitution grants the Leader the right to pardon or reduce the sentences of convicts upon a recommendation from the head of the Judiciary.

In his request, the top judge had asked Imam Khamnei to approve of the clemency considering the need to reduce the population of prisons, help the inmates to reintegrate into the society, and minimize the negative impacts of imprisonment on the families of the inmates.

Source: Tasnim News Agency