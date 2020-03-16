Lebanese President Michel Aoun on Sunday called upon all people in Lebanon to self-isolate, as he summoned all resources to confront the novel coronavirus.

In a televised address from Baabda Place at the beginning of an emergency Cabinet session, President Aoun said the current situation constitutes a health emergency that demands the declaration of general mobilization in all areas.

“All the necessary measures were taken in an optimal pace to confront the threats of this pandemic and limit its spread,” the president added.

He announced that the Cabinet would approve extraordinary and preventative measures at the end of its session, noting that “the current state requires a health emergency and general mobilization.”

“The time is for not scoring points, exchanging accusations or political exploitation,” Aoun urged.

Prime Minister Hassan Diab will announce the specific measures that will be taken as part of this mobilization after Sunday’s emergency Cabinet session comes to a close.

The Higher Defense Council met earlier Sunday at Baabda Palace and put forward to Cabinet a series of measures that could be adopted.

Lebanon has so far confirmed 99 coronavirus cases including three deaths, according to a Health Ministry statement issued at noon Sunday.