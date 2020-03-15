The Zionist Justice Ministry has postponed the beginning of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s corruption trial, Reuters reported, citing local media. The trial initially set to open on 17 March will begin on 24 May “due to developments related to the spread of the coronavirus”.

He was scheduled to appear in a Al-Quds district court on Tuesday to face charges of fraud, breach of trust, and accepting bribes. Prosecutors accuse him of taking expensive gifts from billionaires and offering mutually favorable collaboration with the media. Netanyahu, however, has repeatedly denied the accusations, calling them a witch hunt, staged by the media and his political opponents.

If the Prime Minister is found guilty of bribery, he will face a 10-year prison term, while the breach of trust conviction threatens him with 3 years in jail.

Source: Websites