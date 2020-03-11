The Iranian Army Ground Force said it has prepared all of its hospitals across the country to admit coronavirus patients.

Chief of the Iranian Army Ground Force’s Medical Department told reporters on Tuesday that all of the 28 hospital of the Army Ground Force in the country are fully ready to assist the Health Ministry in the treatment of coronavirus patients as soon as the ministry asks for help.

General Behzad Mo’meni noted that the Army hospitals have been receiving coronavirus cases since the early days of outbreak of the disease in Iran, and that the military forces have also set up field hospitals to help the medical society.

The Army is proud to do voluntary work for the Health Ministry, he said, adding that the country is currently experiencing the “conditions of war and offense”.

As of next week, the Army Ground Force will probably begin to establish convalescent homes, the general said, noting that it would help the recovered patients to join their families with peace of mind after being discharged from the hospital.

The number of people tested positive for the coronavirus in Iran exceeded 8,000 on Tuesday after detection of 881 new cases.

The death toll from COVID-19 outbreak in the country has also risen to 291. Meanwhile, more than 2,700 coronavirus patients have recovered from the respiratory disease and discharged from hospitals so far.

Source: Tasnim News Agency