Lebanon’s Rafik Hariri University Hospital on Monday confirmed nine new Coronavirus cases, thus raising the total number of cases in the country to 41.

Rafic Hariri University Hospital said in its daily report on the latest developments regarding the emerging coronavirus, that it had received “during the past 24 hours, 132 cases in the emergency unit designated to receive cases suspected of being infected with the disease, whereby 23 of them had to be admitted to the quarantine section while the rest adhered to home quarantine.”

“Laboratory tests were conducted over 122 cases, 113 of which were negative and 9 positive,” the Hospital report indicated.

It also disclosed that “16 cases that were held in quarantine were released today,” after their tests’ results came out negative.

