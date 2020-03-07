A former officer in Britain’s Secret Intelligence Service (SIS – better known as MI6) is secretly working for the Trump re-election campaign.

According to the New York Times (NYT), Richard Seddon, who previously worked for MI6, was recruited by Erik Prince, a security contractor aligned to the current US administration, to “infiltrate liberal groups” opposed to Trump.

Prince’s job was to recruit former American and British spies to service operations run by Project Veritas, a conservative group which uses undercover and underhand methods to target liberal and progressive causes.

According to NYT, Seddon ran an operation in 2017 to copy files and record conversations in a Michigan office of the American Federation of Teachers, one of the largest teachers’ unions in America.

The AFT is opposed to many of the policies of the Trump Administration, particularly on the issue of arming teachers at schools as a means of preventing or containing mass shootings.