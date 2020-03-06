An explosion rocked a district of the Tunisian capital home to the US embassy Friday, interior ministry said without giving the cause, while state media spoke of an attack.

The blast caused panic among pedestrians near the embassy in the Tunisian capital’s Berges du Lac district, images shared online showed.

Tunisian Radio Mosaique said police officers were wounded, adding that the attack was carried out by two people on a motorcycle.

The two approached the police patrol as if to seek information before setting off an explosive device, the Tunisian radio added.

Police cordoned off the area around the blast site, which was littered with debris. The flag of the United States could be seen fluttering in the background.

