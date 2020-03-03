Leader of the Islamic Revolution in Iran Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei stressed on Tuesday that the Islamic Republic has shown transparency and honesty over the spread of novel coronavirus in the country.

“The coronavirus has affected many countries. Our officials have reported with sincerity and transparency since day one. However, some countries where the outbreak has been more serious have tried to hide it. Of course, we ask God to heal the sick in those countries too,” Imam Khamenei was quoted as saying by his official website.

Making the remarks after planting two saplings in Tehran to mark the National Tree Planting Day, Imam Khamenei called on the Iranian people to fully follow medical rules and advises to help prevent the spread of coronavirus in the Islamic Republic.

“The health care guidelines for preventing infection from this virus should be observed. God has obliged us to feel responsible for our own health & that of others. Anything that helps prevent the spread of Coronavirus is a good deed and anything that helps spread it is a sin.”

“All sectors of the country must fully cooperate with the Ministry of Health, which is at the forefront of the fight against coronavirus in Iran. The Armed Forces and the sectors related to the Office of the Leader have also been ordered to do the same.”

His eminence, once again, appreciated the efforts of the doctors and nurses who are combating the epidemic, terming their job as Jihad for the sake of God.

Imam Khamenei also wished a speedy recovery for Iranian coronavirus patients and extended condolences over the death of the virus’ victims.

Source: Iranian media